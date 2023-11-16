How to Watch Auburn vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn Tigers (1-1) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Auburn vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot 43.9% from the field last season, two percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Fighting Irish allowed to opponents.
- Auburn had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Irish finished 322nd.
- Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Tigers scored were just 0.7 more points than the Fighting Irish allowed (72.1).
- When Auburn put up more than 72.1 points last season, it went 10-4.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Auburn Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Auburn posted 4.2 more points per game (75.1) than it did when playing on the road (70.9).
- The Tigers ceded 64.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.9 on the road.
- Auburn sunk 6.5 threes per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.7, 31.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Baylor
|L 88-82
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/10/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 86-71
|Neville Arena
|11/16/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/29/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Neville Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.