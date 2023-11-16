The Auburn Tigers (1-1) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Auburn vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers shot 43.9% from the field last season, two percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Fighting Irish allowed to opponents.
  • Auburn had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Irish finished 322nd.
  • Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Tigers scored were just 0.7 more points than the Fighting Irish allowed (72.1).
  • When Auburn put up more than 72.1 points last season, it went 10-4.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, Auburn posted 4.2 more points per game (75.1) than it did when playing on the road (70.9).
  • The Tigers ceded 64.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.9 on the road.
  • Auburn sunk 6.5 threes per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.7, 31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Baylor L 88-82 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/10/2023 SE Louisiana W 86-71 Neville Arena
11/16/2023 Notre Dame - Barclays Center
11/21/2023 Alabama A&M - Neville Arena
11/29/2023 Virginia Tech - Neville Arena

