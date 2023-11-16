The Auburn Tigers (1-1) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Auburn vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 43.9% from the field last season, two percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Fighting Irish allowed to opponents.

Auburn had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.9% from the field.

The Tigers were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Irish finished 322nd.

Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Tigers scored were just 0.7 more points than the Fighting Irish allowed (72.1).

When Auburn put up more than 72.1 points last season, it went 10-4.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Auburn posted 4.2 more points per game (75.1) than it did when playing on the road (70.9).

The Tigers ceded 64.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.9 on the road.

Auburn sunk 6.5 threes per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.7, 31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule