ASUN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Bellarmine Knights and the Louisville Cardinals take the court in one of two games on the college basketball slate on Thursday that feature ASUN teams.
ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Georgia Southern Eagles at Jacksonville Dolphins
|6:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bellarmine Knights at Louisville Cardinals
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ACC Network Extra
