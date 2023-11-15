Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks take the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Young totaled 27 points and 11 assists in his previous game, which ended in a 117-109 loss versus the Heat.

In this article we will look at Young's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-108)

Over 25.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Over 2.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (-102)

Over 9.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Looking to bet on one or more of Young's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were ranked 12th in the league defensively last season, giving up 113.1 points per game.

Allowing 42 rebounds per game last season, the Knicks were seventh in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Knicks were 13th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 25.1 per game.

On defense, the Knicks gave up 13 made three-pointers per game last year, 25th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trae Young vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 35 18 3 12 2 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.