The NHL has nine games on its Tuesday schedule -- see below for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -115 to score

Bruins vs. Sabres

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
  • Pastrnak's stats: 10 goals in 14 games

Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +115 to score

Panthers vs. Sharks

  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
  • Reinhart's stats: 11 goals in 14 games

Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +120 to score

Panthers vs. Sharks

  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
  • Tkachuk's stats: 3 goals in 14 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score

Lightning vs. Blues

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
  • Kucherov's stats: 11 goals in 14 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +125 to score

Capitals vs. Golden Knights

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
  • Ovechkin's stats: 4 goals in 13 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +125 to score

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
  • Guentzel's stats: 5 goals in 13 games

Kyle Connor (Jets) +130 to score

Jets vs. Devils

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
  • Connor's stats: 11 goals in 14 games

Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +135 to score

Canadiens vs. Flames

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
  • Caufield's stats: 5 goals in 15 games

Brayden Point (Lightning) +135 to score

Lightning vs. Blues

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
  • Point's stats: 6 goals in 15 games

Mark Scheifele (Jets) +140 to score

Jets vs. Devils

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
  • Scheifele's stats: 5 goals in 14 games

