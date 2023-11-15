Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Mobile County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 15
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Vigor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 15
- Location: Prichard, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
