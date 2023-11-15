The Sacramento Kings (5-4) and the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) are scheduled to match up on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Domantas Sabonis and LeBron James are two players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Kings vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, NBCS-CA

ESPN, SportsNet LA, NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings' Last Game

In their previous game, the Kings defeated the Cavaliers on Monday, 132-120. Their top scorer was De'Aaron Fox with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 28 2 6 1 0 2 Keegan Murray 25 8 1 1 0 5 Domantas Sabonis 23 9 10 0 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lakers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Lakers defeated the Grizzlies on Tuesday, 134-107. Their leading scorer was D'Angelo Russell with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Angelo Russell 24 3 5 0 0 6 Rui Hachimura 23 3 0 0 0 3 Anthony Davis 19 11 5 0 6 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis' numbers for the season are 17.7 points, 5.7 assists and 15 boards per game, shooting 54.1% from the field.

Keegan Murray posts 16 points, 7.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Harrison Barnes is posting 17 points, 1.7 assists and 3.3 boards per game.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 1.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 35% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Huerter's numbers for the season are 6.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 26.9% from the floor and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch Sabonis, Anthony Davis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis' averages for the season are 25.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.

James averages 23 points, 10.3 boards and 7.3 assists, making 57.1% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Lakers receive 14 points per game from Russell, plus 3.7 boards and 7 assists.

Austin Reaves' averages for the season are 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, making 30% of his shots from the floor and 25% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

Taurean Prince averages 12.7 points, 2 boards and 1 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 45% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.