The New York Knicks (5-5) face the Atlanta Hawks (6-4) at State Farm Arena on November 15, 2023.

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Atlanta has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The 120.9 points per game the Hawks score are 16.6 more points than the Knicks allow (104.3).

When Atlanta totals more than 104.3 points, it is 6-4.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks average 121.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 120.5 points per game in road games, a difference of one points per contest.

Atlanta is ceding 119.3 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 116.

The Hawks are making 13.3 threes per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 4% points better than they're averaging in away games (12.5 threes per game, 33.9% three-point percentage).

Hawks Injuries