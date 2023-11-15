The Alabama State Hornets (0-3) will try to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) at 11:30 AM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

Alabama State vs. Oklahoma 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hornets scored 12.1 fewer points per game last year (63.3) than the Sooners gave up (75.4).

Alabama State went 14-10 last season when allowing fewer than 84.2 points.

Last year, the 84.2 points per game the Sooners put up were 14.0 more points than the Hornets allowed (70.2).

When Oklahoma totaled more than 70.2 points last season, it went 23-2.

The Sooners shot 45.1% from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points lower than the 53.9% the Hornets allowed to opponents.

The Hornets shot 38.0% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 40.3% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.

