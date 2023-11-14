Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - November 14
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sipsey Valley High School at Paul W. Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
