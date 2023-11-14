Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sipsey Valley High School at Paul W. Bryant High School