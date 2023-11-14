How to Watch the Troy vs. Samford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Troy Trojans (0-1) play the Samford Bulldogs (2-0) at 6:15 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Troy vs. Samford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs put up 12.2 fewer points per game last year (65.6) than the Trojans gave up (77.8).
- Samford went 13-14 last season when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.
- Last year, the 83.3 points per game the Trojans averaged were 15.7 more points than the Bulldogs allowed (67.6).
- Troy went 16-11 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.
Troy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Ball State
|L 86-71
|Trojan Arena
|11/14/2023
|Samford
|-
|Trojan Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/29/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Trojan Arena
