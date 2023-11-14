Tuesday's game between the Samford Bulldogs (2-0) and the Troy Trojans (0-1) at Trojan Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with Samford securing the victory. Game time is at 6:15 PM on November 14.

In their last time out, the Trojans lost 86-71 to Ball State on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Troy vs. Samford Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Troy vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 74, Troy 68

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Troy Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans' +165 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 83.3 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 77.8 per outing (357th in college basketball).

Troy's offense was more effective in Sun Belt games last season, posting 84.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 83.3 PPG.

Offensively the Trojans played better when playing at home last year, posting 88.9 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, Troy allowed 76.6 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it allowed 78.7.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.