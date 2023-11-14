How to Watch the Thunder vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49.7%).
- In games Oklahoma City shoots higher than 49.7% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Thunder are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 25th.
- The Thunder score 8.3 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Spurs give up (124.2).
- Oklahoma City has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 124.2 points.
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs are shooting 47.3% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 44.4% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.
- San Antonio is 3-5 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.
- The Spurs score only 1.1 fewer points per game (113) than the Thunder give up (114.1).
- San Antonio has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 114.1 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Thunder have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 119.7 points per game, compared to 110.3 per game away from home.
- Defensively Oklahoma City has been worse in home games this season, giving up 121.3 points per game, compared to 103.3 in away games.
- The Thunder are making 11.2 threes per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.1 fewer threes and 4.4% points worse than they're averaging away from home (12.3, 40.2%).
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Spurs are better offensively, scoring 116.8 points per game, compared to 109.2 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 121.2 points per game at home, and 127.2 away.
- San Antonio allows 121.2 points per game at home, and 127.2 away.
- This year the Spurs are collecting more assists at home (31.8 per game) than on the road (28).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out
|Back
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jeremy Sochan
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Questionable
|Back
|Keldon Johnson
|Out
|Knee
|Tre Jones
|Out
|Hamstring
