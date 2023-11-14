How to Watch South Alabama vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) hit the court against the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.
South Alabama vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
South Alabama Stats Insights
- The Jaguars' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.8 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide allowed to their opponents (37.1%).
- South Alabama put together a 16-12 straight up record in games it shot above 37.1% from the field.
- The Jaguars were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Crimson Tide finished seventh.
- The Jaguars' 70.9 points per game last year were just 2.6 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 68.3 points last season, South Alabama went 14-4.
South Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- South Alabama put up more points at home (73.1 per game) than on the road (67.9) last season.
- At home, the Jaguars allowed 59.1 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than they allowed away (71.1).
- South Alabama knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than on the road (33.1%).
South Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mobile
|L 83-74
|Mitchell Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Buffalo
|W 70-56
|Alumni Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/17/2023
|Denver
|-
|Mitchell Center
