SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 14
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SoCon teams will take the court across three games on Tuesday's college basketball slate. That includes the Samford Bulldogs taking on the Troy Trojans at Trojan Arena.
SoCon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Furman Paladins at Charleston Southern Buccaneers
|6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Samford Bulldogs at Troy Trojans
|6:15 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Carolina Central Eagles at Wofford Terriers
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
