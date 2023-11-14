Tuesday's game between the Samford Bulldogs (2-0) and Troy Trojans (0-1) going head-to-head at Trojan Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bulldogs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:15 PM ET on November 14.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 65-62 win against Central Arkansas in their most recent game on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Samford vs. Troy Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Samford vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 74, Troy 68

Other SoCon Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Samford Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs had a -61 scoring differential last season, falling short by two points per game. They put up 65.6 points per game to rank 164th in college basketball and allowed 67.6 per contest to rank 265th in college basketball.

Samford scored fewer points in conference play (64.9 per game) than overall (65.6).

The Bulldogs put up more points at home (72.5 per game) than away (60.9) last season.

At home, Samford allowed 63.4 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 71.1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.