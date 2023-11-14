Tuesday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Nashville Predators (5-9, -160 on the moneyline to win) and the Anaheim Ducks (8-6, +135 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Predators vs. Ducks Betting Trends

In nine games this season, Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Predators have won 33.3% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (1-2).

The Ducks have claimed an upset victory in six, or 50.0%, of the 12 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Nashville has had moneyline odds of -160 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Anaheim has a record of 5-5 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 5-3-2 6 3.3 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.3 3.1 10 24.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 5-5-0 6.4 3.2 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.2 2.6 11 30.6% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 5-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

