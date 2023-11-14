Predators vs. Ducks Injury Report Today - November 14
The Nashville Predators' (5-9) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Tuesday, November 14 matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (8-6) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Ryan McDonagh
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Trevor Zegras
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Chase De Leo
|C
|Out
|Knee
|Brock McGinn
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators Season Insights
- Nashville's 42 total goals (three per game) make it the 22nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- They have the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential at -7.
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks have 44 goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the league.
- Anaheim's total of 41 goals allowed (2.9 per game) ranks 12th in the league.
- Their +3 goal differential is 12th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Predators vs. Ducks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-165)
|Ducks (+140)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.