The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) and the North Alabama Lions (2-0) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

North Alabama vs. Mississippi State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

In North Alabama's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.

The Lions' record against the spread last season was 14-13-0.

Mississippi State covered less often than North Alabama last season, tallying an ATS record of 16-15-0, as opposed to the 14-13-0 record of the Lions.

North Alabama vs. Mississippi State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 65.7 139.8 61 135.3 131 North Alabama 74.1 139.8 74.3 135.3 143.9

Additional North Alabama Insights & Trends

The Lions put up 13.1 more points per game last year (74.1) than the Bulldogs gave up (61).

When it scored more than 61 points last season, North Alabama went 14-9 against the spread and 18-9 overall.

North Alabama vs. Mississippi State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 16-15-0 13-18-0 North Alabama 14-13-0 16-11-0

North Alabama vs. Mississippi State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State North Alabama 12-4 Home Record 9-4 4-6 Away Record 8-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

