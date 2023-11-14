Tuesday's game that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) versus the North Alabama Lions (2-0) at Humphrey Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-67 in favor of Mississippi State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 14.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

North Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

North Alabama vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 78, North Alabama 67

Spread & Total Prediction for North Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-11.0)

Mississippi State (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

North Alabama Performance Insights

With 74.1 points per game on offense, North Alabama was 119th in the country last season. At the other end, it allowed 74.3 points per contest, which ranked 297th in college basketball.

With 31.1 boards per game, the Lions ranked 229th in college basketball. They ceded 32.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 275th in college basketball.

North Alabama ranked 304th in the nation with 11.5 dimes per game.

With 10.7 turnovers per game, the Lions ranked 61st in college basketball. They forced 10.8 turnovers per contest, which ranked 276th in college basketball.

Last season the Lions made 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 37% (36th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

North Alabama gave up 8 threes per game (277th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 36.6% (331st-ranked) from three-point land.

Last year North Alabama took 65% two-pointers, accounting for 71.7% of the team's buckets. It shot 35% from three-point land (28.3% of the team's baskets).

