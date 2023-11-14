The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) take on the North Alabama Lions (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Lions shot at a 45.8% clip from the field last season, 6.4 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.
  • Last season, North Alabama had a 17-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 39.4% from the field.
  • The Lions were the 229th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished fourth.
  • The Lions scored 13.1 more points per game last year (74.1) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (61).
  • When it scored more than 61 points last season, North Alabama went 18-9.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • North Alabama scored 81.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Lions conceded 10.6 fewer points per game at home (68.2) than on the road (78.8).
  • At home, North Alabama drained 9.1 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). North Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.1%) than on the road (34.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Blue Mountain (MS) W 93-60 Flowers Hall
11/9/2023 Alabama A&M W 83-67 Flowers Hall
11/14/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
11/18/2023 Jacksonville State - Flowers Hall
11/22/2023 @ UT Martin - Skyhawk Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.