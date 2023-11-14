How to Watch North Alabama vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) take on the North Alabama Lions (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.
North Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
North Alabama Stats Insights
- The Lions shot at a 45.8% clip from the field last season, 6.4 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.
- Last season, North Alabama had a 17-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 39.4% from the field.
- The Lions were the 229th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished fourth.
- The Lions scored 13.1 more points per game last year (74.1) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (61).
- When it scored more than 61 points last season, North Alabama went 18-9.
North Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- North Alabama scored 81.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Lions conceded 10.6 fewer points per game at home (68.2) than on the road (78.8).
- At home, North Alabama drained 9.1 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). North Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.1%) than on the road (34.3%).
North Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Blue Mountain (MS)
|W 93-60
|Flowers Hall
|11/9/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 83-67
|Flowers Hall
|11/14/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Flowers Hall
|11/22/2023
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
