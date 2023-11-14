We have high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Montevallo High School at Loveless Academic Magnet Program School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Prattville High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Percy Julian High School at Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles Henderson High School at Carver-Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Pike Road High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Pike Road, AL

Pike Road, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at Booker T. Washington High School