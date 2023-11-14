Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Monroe County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southern Choctaw High School at J.U. Blacksher High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Uriah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.