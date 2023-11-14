Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Mobile County, Alabama today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Davidson High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairhope High School at Murphy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fruitdale High School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Michael Catholic High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blount High School at Vigor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Prichard, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Citronelle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Citronelle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alma Bryant High School at B.C. Rain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mary G. Montgomery High School at Theodore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Theodore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.