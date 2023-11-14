High school basketball competition in Marshall County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sardis High School at Albertville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mae Jemison High School at Guntersville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Guntersville, AL

Guntersville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy