Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Madison County, Alabama today? We have what you need below.
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairview High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: New Hope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Madison County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Gurley, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buckhorn High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mae Jemison High School at Guntersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
