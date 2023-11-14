Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Lawrence County, Alabama, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lawrence County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lawrence County High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Trinity, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.