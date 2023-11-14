If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Lauderdale County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Shoals Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14

6:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Lexington, AL

Lexington, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at Florence High School