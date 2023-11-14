Tuesday's game between the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 75-71 based on our computer prediction, with West Virginia taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 14.

The game has no line set.

Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 75, Jacksonville State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: West Virginia (-4.8)

West Virginia (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

Jacksonville State put up 69.9 points per game (212th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 70.3 points per contest (184th-ranked).

The Gamecocks pulled down 32.6 rebounds per game last year (117th-ranked in college basketball), and they gave up only 27.9 rebounds per contest (25th-best).

Jacksonville State dished out 12.3 assists per game, which ranked them 237th in the nation.

The Gamecocks ranked 272nd in the nation with 12.8 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 264th with 11.0 forced turnovers per game.

The Gamecocks drained 9.1 treys per game last season (30th-ranked in college basketball), and they sported a 37.7% three-point percentage (22nd-best).

Jacksonville State ceded 9.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-worst in college basketball), and it allowed a 34.7% three-point percentage (247th-ranked) to opposing teams.

Of the shots taken by Jacksonville State last year, 56.2% of them were two-pointers (62.4% of the team's made baskets) and 43.8% were threes (37.6%).

