How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) go up against the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Jacksonville State Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks shot 43.8% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 44.9% the Mountaineers' opponents shot last season.
- Jacksonville State went 10-5 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Gamecocks were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Mountaineers finished 60th.
- The Gamecocks scored only one fewer point per game last year (69.9) than the Mountaineers allowed their opponents to score (70.9).
- Jacksonville State went 11-3 last season when it scored more than 70.9 points.
Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Jacksonville State averaged 72.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.6.
- The Gamecocks conceded fewer points at home (63.8 per game) than on the road (75.2) last season.
- At home, Jacksonville State sunk 9.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (8.2). Jacksonville State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than away (36.4%).
Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Brescia
|W 91-41
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Utah Tech
|L 81-79
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
|11/22/2023
|@ Incarnate Word
|-
|McDermott Center
