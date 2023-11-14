The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) go up against the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

  • The Gamecocks shot 43.8% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 44.9% the Mountaineers' opponents shot last season.
  • Jacksonville State went 10-5 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Mountaineers finished 60th.
  • The Gamecocks scored only one fewer point per game last year (69.9) than the Mountaineers allowed their opponents to score (70.9).
  • Jacksonville State went 11-3 last season when it scored more than 70.9 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Jacksonville State averaged 72.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.6.
  • The Gamecocks conceded fewer points at home (63.8 per game) than on the road (75.2) last season.
  • At home, Jacksonville State sunk 9.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (8.2). Jacksonville State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than away (36.4%).

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Brescia W 91-41 Pete Mathews Coliseum
11/11/2023 Utah Tech L 81-79 Pete Mathews Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum
11/18/2023 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall
11/22/2023 @ Incarnate Word - McDermott Center

