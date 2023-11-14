The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) hit the court at WVU Coliseum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Gamecocks Betting Records & Stats

Last season 13 of Jacksonville State's games hit the over.

The Gamecocks had 13 wins in 31 games against the spread last year.

West Virginia (17-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.1% of the time, 3.1% more often than Jacksonville State (13-13-0) last year.

Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total West Virginia 76.0 145.9 70.9 141.2 142.8 Jacksonville State 69.9 145.9 70.3 141.2 137.7

Additional Jacksonville State Insights & Trends

The Gamecocks put up an average of 69.9 points per game last year, only 1.0 fewer point than the 70.9 the Mountaineers gave up to opponents.

Jacksonville State put together an 8-2 ATS record and an 11-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.9 points.

Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) West Virginia 17-15-0 19-13-0 Jacksonville State 13-13-0 13-13-0

Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

West Virginia Jacksonville State 13-4 Home Record 9-5 3-8 Away Record 3-12 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.6 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

