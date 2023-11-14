High school basketball is on the schedule today in Houston County, Alabama, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Houston County High School at Northside Methodist Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashford High School at Barbour County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Clayton, AL

Clayton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Eufaula High School