Trae Young, Top Hawks Players to Watch vs. the Pistons - November 14
Trae Young is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Detroit Pistons (2-9) match up with the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) at Little Caesars Arena.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET, BSSE
Hawks' Last Game
The Hawks dropped their previous game to the Heat, 117-109, on Saturday. Young was their high scorer with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|27
|2
|11
|1
|0
|3
|Dejounte Murray
|23
|5
|5
|3
|1
|5
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|15
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5
Hawks vs Pistons Additional Info
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young's averages for the season are 21.3 points, 2 rebounds and 10 assists, making 31% of his shots from the field and 24.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
- Dejounte Murray averages 21.3 points, 4.3 boards and 5.5 assists, making 50.7% of his shots from the floor and 25% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.
- The Hawks get 14.5 points per game from Jalen Johnson, plus 7 boards and 2 assists.
- Clint Capela's averages for the season are 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1 assists, making 48.6% of his shots from the field.
- The Hawks get 16.8 points, 4.3 boards and 1.3 assists per game from De'Andre Hunter.
