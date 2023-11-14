The Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) and the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8) are set to meet on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Xavier Tillman is one of the players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, BSSE

SportsNet LA, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies' Last Game

On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Grizzlies topped the Clippers 105-101. With 27 points, Desmond Bane was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 27 4 6 0 1 3 Marcus Smart 17 3 7 0 0 3 Luke Kennard 13 1 2 1 0 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane's averages for the season are 24.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per contest.

Tillman contributes with 12.7 points per game, plus 9.0 boards and 3.0 assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers for the season are 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Grizzlies get 15.3 points, 2.0 boards and 4.7 assists per game from Marcus Smart.

Ziaire Williams averages 12.0 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists, making 41.9% of his shots from the field and 27.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Watch Anthony Davis, Bane and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.