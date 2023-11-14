Player props can be found for Anthony Davis and Desmond Bane, among others, when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +120) 4.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -118)

Tuesday's prop bet for Bane is 26.5 points, 2.5 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 2.2 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Bane has dished out 4.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -133) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 15.0 points Jaren Jackson Jr. scores per game are 4.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday (19.5).

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 6.5.

He drains 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -159)

Davis has scored 25.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.2 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (12.0) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 2.7 assists per game this year, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (2.5).

LeBron James Props

The 22.5-point total set for LeBron James on Tuesday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 10.3 is 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (8.5).

James has averaged 7.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

His 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

