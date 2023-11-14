Grizzlies vs. Lakers November 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSE.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA, BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games
- November 8 at home vs the Heat
- November 5 at the Trail Blazers
- November 12 at the Clippers
- November 1 at the Jazz
- November 10 at home vs the Jazz
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 18.6 points last season, plus 1.0 assists and 6.7 boards.
- Desmond Bane put up 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists last year, shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Marcus Smart put up 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Steven Adams collected 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he pus up 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Xavier Tillman collected 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 61.4% from the field.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis' numbers last season were 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also sank 56.3% of his shots from the floor.
- LeBron James' numbers last season were 28.9 points, 8.3 boards and 6.8 assists per contest. He drained 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.
- Christian Wood's numbers last season were 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He sank 51.5% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.
- D'Angelo Russell's numbers last season were 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. He made 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.
- Austin Reaves averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He drained 52.7% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Lakers
|Grizzlies
|117.2
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|116.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.0
|48.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.