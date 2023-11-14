Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Etowah County, Alabama today? We've got the information.
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saks High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Valley High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sardis High School at Albertville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Albertville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Etowah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Attalla, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Payne High School at Southside-Gadsden High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Southside, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
