The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) play the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
  • Duke went 16-3 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Spartans ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball, the Blue Devils finished 20th.
  • Last year, the 72 points per game the Blue Devils averaged were only 4.1 more points than the Spartans allowed (67.9).
  • Duke had a 19-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.
  • Michigan State went 16-7 when it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Blue Devils finished 25th.
  • The Spartans' 70.9 points per game last year were 7.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils gave up to opponents.
  • Michigan State had a 16-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 72 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last year, Duke averaged 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did on the road (68).
  • When playing at home, the Blue Devils allowed 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than in road games (68.4).
  • Duke averaged 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.
  • At home, the Spartans conceded 61.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than they allowed away (72).
  • Michigan State sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/10/2023 Arizona L 78-73 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center
11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/21/2023 La Salle - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 James Madison L 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 74-51 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/14/2023 Duke - United Center
11/17/2023 Butler - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/19/2023 Alcorn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

