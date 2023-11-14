Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in DeKalb County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ider High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Crossville High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Crossville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covenant Christian School at Plainview High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Rainsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Payne High School at Southside-Gadsden High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Southside, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
