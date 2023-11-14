There is high school basketball competition in DeKalb County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ider High School at Valley Head High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14

Valley Head, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Crossville High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 14

Crossville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Covenant Christian School at Plainview High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14

Rainsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Payne High School at Southside-Gadsden High School