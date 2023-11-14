High school basketball competition in Dallas County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Dallas County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wilcox Central High School at Selma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

Location: Selma, AL

Selma, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dallas County High School at Francis Marion High School