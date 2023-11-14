If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Coffee County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

New Brockton High School at Red Level High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14

6:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Red Level, AL

Red Level, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Home School at Zion Chapel High School