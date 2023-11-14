Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Autauga County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Autauga County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prattville High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prattville Christian Academy at Autaugaville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Autaugaville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
