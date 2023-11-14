Alabama vs. South Alabama November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) will play the South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.
Alabama vs. South Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Miller: 18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Noah Clowney: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mark Sears: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Charles Bediako: 6.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
South Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Moore: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Samuel: 10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Tyrell Jones: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Owen White: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Greg Parham: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Alabama vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Alabama Rank
|Alabama AVG
|South Alabama AVG
|South Alabama Rank
|7th
|81.8
|Points Scored
|70.9
|191st
|122nd
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|65.2
|45th
|1st
|41.2
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|7th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|5.9
|345th
|10th
|9.9
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|49th
|15.0
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|9.2
|9th
