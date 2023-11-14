Alabama vs. South Alabama: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) face the Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. South Alabama matchup in this article.
Alabama vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Alabama vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|South Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-20.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
Alabama vs. South Alabama Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Alabama put together a 21-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 15 Crimson Tide games last season hit the over.
- South Alabama went 21-11-0 ATS last year.
- A total of 16 of the Jaguars' games last year hit the over.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Sportsbooks rate Alabama considerably higher (19th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (66th).
- Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.
