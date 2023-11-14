How to Watch Alabama vs. South Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) play the No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Alabama vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide shot 44.2% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.
- Alabama went 19-1 when it shot better than 42% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide were the top rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars ranked 270th.
- Last year, the Crimson Tide put up 16.6 more points per game (81.8) than the Jaguars gave up (65.2).
- When Alabama scored more than 65.2 points last season, it went 25-3.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Alabama performed better at home last season, putting up 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Crimson Tide were better in home games last year, ceding 65 points per game, compared to 69 in away games.
- Alabama made 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged away from home (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Morehead State
|W 105-73
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Indiana State
|W 102-80
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Raider Arena
