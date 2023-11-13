Monday's contest that pits the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-1) against the UAB Blazers (1-0) at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 67-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Carolina. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

In their last outing on Monday, the Blazers earned a 70-63 victory over Alabama A&M.

UAB vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

UAB vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 67, UAB 58

UAB Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Blazers outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game last season, with a +39 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.9 points per game (69th in college basketball) and gave up 69.6 per outing (302nd in college basketball).

UAB tallied 69.9 points per game last season in conference games, which was 1 fewer points per game than its overall average (70.9).

At home, the Blazers scored 3.6 more points per game last season (72.3) than they did when playing on the road (68.7).

Defensively UAB played better in home games last year, giving up 64.4 points per game, compared to 73.1 in road games.

