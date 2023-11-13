SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SWAC squads are on Monday's college basketball schedule in two games, including the Florida A&M Rattlers squaring off against the Florida Gators.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Grambling Tigers at South Florida Bulls
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Florida A&M Rattlers at Florida Gators
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|SECN (Live stream on Fubo)
Follow SWAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.