There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Monday that feature Sun Belt teams. That matchup is the Georgia Southern Eagles versus the Georgia Bulldogs.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Georgia Southern Eagles at Georgia Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13 SEC Network +

Follow Sun Belt games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!