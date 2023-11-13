Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Saint Clair County, Alabama. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Victory Christian School at Gaylesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Gaylesville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
