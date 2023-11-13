If you reside in Mobile County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

B.C. Rain High School at Escambia County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13

7:00 PM CT on November 13 Location: Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

UMS-Wright Preparatory School at D'Iberville High School