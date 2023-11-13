Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carver-Birmingham High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McAdory High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson Christian Academy at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Leeds, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Carroll Catholic High School at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Academy at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fultondale High School at Jackson-Olin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paul W. Bryant High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ramsay High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
